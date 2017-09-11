Merkel expected to visit Lithuania in mid-September

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will likely visit Lithuania in mid-September, informed LETA/BNS.

Zygimantas Pavilionis, a member of the parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, said during an event in Kaunas on Saturday that Merkel was expected to visit Lithuania on September 14.

The Lithuanian president's office has confirmed that a visit by the German chancellor is being arranged.





"I can confirm that such a visit is being arranged. We will provide more information after the details have been finalized," Daiva Ulbinaite, an aide to President of Lithuania, told LETA/BNS.