EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 18:35
Merkel expected to visit Lithuania in mid-September
BC, Vilnius, 27.08.2018.Print version
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will likely visit Lithuania in mid-September, informed LETA/BNS.
Zygimantas Pavilionis,
a member of the parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, said during an event
in Kaunas on Saturday that Merkel was expected to visit Lithuania on
September 14.
The Lithuanian president's office has confirmed that a
visit by the German chancellor is being arranged.
"I can confirm that such a visit is being arranged. We
will provide more information after the details have been
finalized," Daiva Ulbinaite,
an aide to President of Lithuania, told LETA/BNS.
Other articles:
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
- 27.08.2018 Hansson on being a top pick for ECB chief: I would prefer to work in Estonia
- 27.08.2018 Govt in bid to cut Lithuanian Railway's passenger losses
- 27.08.2018 Medics' salaries behind faster increase in wages in Lithuania
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian Energy invests into Estonian start-up Fusebox
- 27.08.2018 Литвы намерена сократить перевозку пассажиров по железной дороге
- 27.08.2018 Литовская FL Technics закрепляется в Азии
- 27.08.2018 Президент Эстонского центробанка может возглавить Европейский ЦБ
- 27.08.2018 Латвия стала председательствующей страной в Договоре о торговле оружием
- 27.08.2018 Старый город Кулдиги претендует на включение в список ЮНЕСКО