Estonian president names Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to United States
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid named Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Ministry of Defense, Estonia's new ambassador to the United States, reported LETA/BNS.
In June the head of state recalled ambassador Lauri Lepik. Lepik presented his credentials to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 1, 2017, but later applied for being recalled from the post, citing exhaustion and fatigue.
The government at the beginning of July decided to release Vseviov from the post of secretary general of the Defense Ministry as of Sept. 16.
Vseviov has held a Washington-based diplomatic job twice before. He served as political diplomat at the Estonian embassy in Washington from 2005-2008 and as adviser on defense policy at the same embassy from 2013-2014.
