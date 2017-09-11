EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:46
Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three
BC, Vilnius, 18.07.2018.Print version
Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has dropped out of the top three of presidential candidates after trust in the head of government slid, accordifng to the delfi.lt news website reports writec LETA/'BNS.
A survey by the Spinter Tyrimai pollster for delfi.lt showed in June that Skvernelis was replaced by former diplomat Vygaudas Usackas, representing the conservative opposition Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats. His popularity rating remains unchanged and 6.7% would vote for him if a presidential election was held on the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile, trust in the prime minister slid to 6.3% in June from 9.7% in May.
The first to two spots in the top three remain unchanged, with economist Gitanas Nauseda leading and Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis following.
In June, 20.6% were ready to vote for Nauseda, compared to 21.6% in May. And 10% would vote for Matijosaitis (11.6% in May).
Meanwhile, the number of undecided voters and those who would not vote rose from 18.3% to 23.5%.
Other articles:
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро