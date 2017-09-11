Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has dropped out of the top three of presidential candidates after trust in the head of government slid, accordifng to the delfi.lt news website reports writec LETA/'BNS.

A survey by the Spinter Tyrimai pollster for delfi.lt showed in June that Skvernelis was replaced by former diplomat Vygaudas Usackas, representing the conservative opposition Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats. His popularity rating remains unchanged and 6.7% would vote for him if a presidential election was held on the upcoming weekend.





Meanwhile, trust in the prime minister slid to 6.3% in June from 9.7% in May.





The first to two spots in the top three remain unchanged, with economist Gitanas Nauseda leading and Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis following.





In June, 20.6% were ready to vote for Nauseda, compared to 21.6% in May. And 10% would vote for Matijosaitis (11.6% in May).





Meanwhile, the number of undecided voters and those who would not vote rose from 18.3% to 23.5%.