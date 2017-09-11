EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Railways
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:48
Lithuanian Railways calls land buying tender for Rail Baltica
Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai said they had launched a tender for land
dispossession services. The winner will have to prepare projects and implement
them. The submission deadline is Aug. 13.
It was reported in 2017 that Lithuania's Ministry of Transport had
informed the owners of 2,031 land lots of planned land dispossession necessary
for the Rail Baltic project. Around 1,200 private land lots and 63 land lots
belonging to the state will need to be taken and their exact price will be
determined following evaluation. Evaluators will be chosen via a tender, and
necessary procedures should be launched in the second half of 2019.
The then Lithuanian transport minister, Rimantas Sinkevicius,
estimated in 2014 that around 753 mln euros will be needed to buy out land for
the Rail Baltica project.
