Lithuanian Railways calls land buying tender for Rail Baltica

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) has launched necessary procedures to buy out land for European gauge railway project Rail Baltica's strip from the country's second – largest city of Kaunas to the Latvian border, informs LETA/BNS.

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai said they had launched a tender for land dispossession services. The winner will have to prepare projects and implement them. The submission deadline is Aug. 13.





It was reported in 2017 that Lithuania's Ministry of Transport had informed the owners of 2,031 land lots of planned land dispossession necessary for the Rail Baltic project. Around 1,200 private land lots and 63 land lots belonging to the state will need to be taken and their exact price will be determined following evaluation. Evaluators will be chosen via a tender, and necessary procedures should be launched in the second half of 2019.





The then Lithuanian transport minister, Rimantas Sinkevicius, estimated in 2014 that around 753 mln euros will be needed to buy out land for the Rail Baltica project.