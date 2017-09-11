Budget, EU – Baltic States, Security, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:52
Trump calls on allies to increase defense spending to 4% of GDP
BC, Riga, 12.07.2018.Print version
US President Donald Trump who is attending the NATO Summit in Brussels urged the allies today to boost defense spending to 4 % of their countries' GDP, his spokeswoman said.
The figure is twice what the allies have already pledged to
reach by 2024.
"During the president’s remarks today at the NATO summit
he suggested that countries not only meet their commitment of two % of the GDP
on defense spending, but that they increase it to 4%," White House Press
Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
She added that "President Trump wants to see our allies
share more of the burden and at a very minimum meet their already stated
obligations.”
Current military spending trends suggest that only half of
the Alliance’s members will meet the 2% of GDP target by 2024.
Other articles:
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three
- 17.07.2018 Passenger car registrations in the EU: +2.9% during first half of 2018
- 17.07.2018 Lithuanian new car sales up 24.6% in 2018
- 17.07.2018 Продажи новых легковых автомобилей выросли в Литве на 24,6%
- 17.07.2018 EU CAP must be comprehensible and easy to implement – Duklavs
- 17.07.2018 Working group led by Elering receives EU Horizon2020 funding for creating an unique platform of electricity market flexibility services