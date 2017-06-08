EcoMin: Latvia and Norway are good partners sharing the same values

Latvia and Norway are good partners sharing the same values, Latvian Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) said at the "Norwegian-Latvian Business Forum. Lessons Learned and Future Scenarios" in Riga today, informs LETA.

The Latvian minister said he felt honored that the business forum was taking place at a tome when Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway are visiting Latvia with a delegation. The Norwegian crown price's visit and the business forum demonstrate the good relations and deep ties between the two countries, Aseradens believe.





"Over the years, Norway and Latvia have traditionally developed friendly, dynamic relations. Latvia and Norway are good partners that have long been sharing the same values," the Latvian minister said, voicing confidence that cooperation between the two countries will become even deeper in the future.





Both countries have developed a long-term relationship and Norway is one of Latvia's key trade partners. "We have positive and stable trade turnover," the minister said, adding that Latvian companies like Latvijas Finieris, UPB and others export a wide range of goods to Norway. There are also more than 300 companies with Norwegian capital doing business in Latvia.





Aseradens indicated that there are well-integrated Norwegian financial services and manufacturing sectors in Latvia. Cooperation on energy is also highly developed and Latvia is open for this cooperation, the minister said.





Aseradens also said that Latvia wants to step up cooperation with Norway on start-ups, education and development of new products.





At the end of his speech, Aseradens urged Norwegian entrepreneurs to do business in Latvia, which is a reliable and safe partner with good conditions for start-up businesses.





As reported, the Norwegian-Latvian business forum has been organized as part of the visit of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to Latvia.





The business forum brings together entrepreneurs from Norway, Norwegian entrepreneurs already doing business in Latvia, as well as Latvian entrepreneurs interested in building business contacts with Norwegians or starting a business in Norway.