Cooperation, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.03.2018, 23:20
Baltics speak out against EU sanctions on Poland
"We understand (...) the need for the judicial reform, and if (...) attempts were made to apply restrictive measures to Poland, Lithuania would support the Republic of Poland," Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, who hosted his Latvian, Estonian and Polish counterparts in Vilnius on Friday, told reporters.
Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis supported the same idea, saying, "We would not want any sanctions to be imposed on Poland."
Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said that the issue of restricting Poland's right to vote on EU matters "cannot even be considered".
"We can't allow this to go so far, because it is through dialogue that we can reach a common position in the EU," he said.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday as part of Warsaw's efforts to avert potential EU sanctions.
Morawiecki said in Vilnius that he had handed a document detailing changes in the Polish judiciary to Juncker.
"I believe that, in the next few months, we will be able to convince our partners in the EU that this reform is possible," the Polish prime minister said.
- 09.03.2018 Poland interested in oil exploration in Lithuania's territorial waters in Baltic Sea
- 09.03.2018 Премьеры Литвы и Польши подчеркивают важность совместных энергетических проектов
- 09.03.2018 Эстония- лидер ЕС по затратам на оборону относительно ВВП
- 09.03.2018 Цена акций IPO Novaturas – 10,5 евро, привлечено 22 млн. евро
- 09.03.2018 Строительство GIPL в Польше начнется в 2019 году
- 09.03.2018 Еврокомиссия: наибольшую выгоду от налоговой реформы Латвии получат жители с не самым низким уровнем доходов
- 09.03.2018 ОЭСР: Латвия на втором месте в мире по риску возрастной бедности
- 09.03.2018 Подготовка к встрече президентов стран Балтии с Трампом идет полным ходом
- 09.03.2018 Vilnius meeting with Polish PM to focus on joint projects
- 09.03.2018 ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged