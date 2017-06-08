Vilnius meeting with Polish PM to focus on joint projects

The prime ministers of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia are meeting in Vilnius on Friday to discuss joint projects, security matters, the rule of law in Poland and additional support to Ukraine, LETA/BNS informed.

The bilateral meeting between Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, will address the implementation of a project for synchronizing the Baltic power grids with the western European system and the course of the Via Baltica, Rail Baltica and Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) infrastructure projects of regional significance, as well as on enhancing economic and trade cooperation to further boost regional security.





Other measures to answer the needs of the national minorities of Lithuanians and Poles will also be high on the agenda.





After the meeting, the Lithuanian and Polish ministries of energy will sign a memorandum on enhanced strategic energy cooperation.





A trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will take place within the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers, with the Polish prime minister expected to join the meeting later. The four-country meeting will focus on regional security ahead of the NATO summit, relations with Eastern neighbors and additional support to Ukraine.





Furthermore, they will exchange information about the dialogue with the European Commission on the rule of law in Poland. EU member states may have to decide this year whether or not to impose sanctions on Poland over its judicial reform. Diplomats say that Lithuania would most likely abstain from voting.