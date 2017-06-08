Construction, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Railways
Estonian media: European Commission wants Baltic countries to reach agreement on Rail Baltica project by March 21
It also said the Commission wanted agreement to be reached
by March 21 on several specific issues that concerned Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania.
Baiba Rubesa, CEO
at RB Rail, a company set up by the
three Baltic countries for implementation of the Rail Baltica project, told ETV
that Brussels was concerned about disagreements among the Baltic countries.
"They are starting to have doubts in Brussels if the
three Baltic countries really want to build the railroad according to the
agreement, thereby guaranteeing that we will find the required EUR 4 bln by the
start of the new financial development program in 2020. Yes, I believe that
there is a certain risk in this regard," said Rubesa.
The decision by Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders in RB Rail to express no confidence in
Rubesa was due to disagreements over organizational matters, Rubesa also told
ETV.
"It appears that Estonia and Lithuania have come to
believe over the past few months that the three countries can implement the
project only through cooperating with each other. That is not how the project
was envisioned, at least that is not what the European Union was thinking,"
said Rubesa.
She said that Lithuania was the most difficult partner to
work with during the development of the RB
Rail project and work on several technical issues.
On the other hand, Estonia believes that all disagreements
will be timely solved.
"It has been clearly defined since 2016 who does what
for the project," Rail Baltica coordinator in Estonia Kristjan Kaunissaare said. "There have indeed been
disagreements with RB Baltica management lately, but I am confident that we
will overcome our differences in the near future."
As reported, during a visit to Vilnius earlier this month EU
Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc
warned that the Baltic countries must seek agreement on Rail Baltica, or they
risk having financing problems.
LETA also reported, the Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders
of RB Rail at the beginning of February expressed no confidence in Rubesa.
Rubesa has said she does not plan to resign despite the no-confidence vote. The
issue will next be discussed in the company's supervisory board which is to
decide whether Rubesa will continue as head of the company. The next ordinary
supervisory board meeting is scheduled to take place on March 22.
"Some members of the RB Rail supervisory board take
decisions while sitting on two chairs. They are Rail Baltica project’s
shareholders, managers and potential suppliers at the same time. I have been
constantly facing supervisors’ interference both in the procurement processes
and the selection of RB Rail managers," Rubesa said.
The Lithuanian side said the statements by Rubesa may have a
negative effect upon stability and continuity of the project.
RB Rail shareholders include the Lithuanian, Latvian and
Estonian railway companies, UAB Rail
Baltica Statyba, SIA Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail Baltic Estonia OU. RB
Rail AS is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltic project for the
construction of a high speed rail line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish
border.
Rail Baltic, estimated to cost around EUR 5.8 bln in total,
aims to building a direct railway connection between the Baltic countries and
the European railway network. The project is planned to be completed by 2026.
