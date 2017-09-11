Car market, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.12.2019, 14:38
First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1% in 11 months
The vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia in the
first 11 months of this year also include 8,509 trucks, up 1% against the same
period a year ago, 326 buses, up 0.3 %, as well as 3,732 motorcycles and
trikes, up 24.9%.
The list of vehicles registered for the first time in
January-November 2019 also includes 1,748 scooters, up 6.1%, 191 quadbikes, up
24.8%, and 7,175 trailers and semi-trailers which is a drop by 1.2% y-o-y.
A total of 84,859 vehicles were registered in Latvia in the
first 11 months of 2019, which is an increase of 1.4% against the same period
in 2018.
In 2018, first-time registration of motor vehicles rose 1.1%
y-o-y to 90,044 vehicles, including 67,656 passenger cars.
CSDD is a state-owned enterprise registering motor vehicles
in Latvia, issuing drivers' licenses and conducting road worthiness
examinations of vehicles.
- 04.12.2019 Stiemo будет собирать в Литве экспериментальные батареи
- 04.12.2019 Russian Gazprom to auction its stake in Conexus at starting price of EUR 79 mln
- 04.12.2019 Eesti Energia установит на территории шахты "Эстония" солнечную электростанцию
- 04.12.2019 Turnover of Riga Airport up 7.3% in nine months
- 04.12.2019 EU allocates EUR 10 mln for Lithuania-Poland power cable's seabed studies
- 04.12.2019 Latvia: State to no longer write off student and study loans for those employed in certain industries and positions
- 04.12.2019 US ambassador is not sure whether Latvia's performance in fighting money laundering is sufficient
- 04.12.2019 Coalition officially agrees to put forward Kazaks for post of Bank of Latvia president
- 04.12.2019 Save Food Latvija: более эффективное использование продуктов питания предотвратит миллиардные убытки
- 03.12.2019 Минсообщений Латвии намерено содействовать развитию пассажирских перевозок между Ригой и Калининградом