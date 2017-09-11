Eckero Line cancels also Tuesday's departures on Tallinn-Helsinki line

Finnish shipper Eckero Line has canceled most of its departures on Tuesday due to the Finnish Seafarers' Union participating in strikes in support of the Finnish Post and Logistics Union PAU, informed LETA/BNS.

The departures of MS Finlandia from Tallinn at 6 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and the departures of MS Finbo Cargo from Helsinki at 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. have been canceled, Eckero Line said.





The shipper also has canceled the departures of MS Finbo Cargo from Vuosaari at 11 a.m. and from Muuga at 3:15 p.m.





Eckero Line customer service is contacting the customers who have booked a ticket to the said departures cancelled due to strike. Reservations of customers who are about to embark on or return from a package trip will be rescheduled to other departures.

Customers who have booked a scheduled trip or cruise trip will be able to change their booking without extra charge or request a refund.





All departures by MS Finlandia and MS Finbo Cargo were canceled on Monday.

The strike does not affect the services to and from Estonia of shippers Tallink and Viking Line.





Of vessels of Tallink, the Finnish postal strike will only affect the Baltic Princess operating the Turku-Stockholm route and the Silja Serenade servicing the Helsinki-Stockholm route, both of which sail under the Finnish flag.





Viking Line's Viking XPRS sailing under the Estonian flag will continue regular service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, the Finnish shipper has said. The shipper has canceled all departures on the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.





The Finnish postal strike, which began on Nov. 11, is to continue until Dec. 22, the Finnish Post and Logistics Union PAU said on Sunday.