Riga port sees cargo turnover drop 8.7% in ten months

During the first ten months of 2019, the Freeport of Riga handled 27.315 mln tons of cargo, which is a reduction of 8.7% against the same period a year ago, according to information released by the port.

Bulk cargo, which dominated the port’s cargo structure in the first ten months of 2019, declined 9.7% y-o-y to 17.437 mln tons. Handling of general cargo decreased 4.1% to 6.84 mln tons and reloading of liquid cargo was down 12.7% to 3.037 mln tons.





Coal accounted for 31.8% (39% in 2018 and 35% in 2017) of all cargo reloaded in the first ten months of this year. Handling of coal dropped 24.5% y-o-y to 8.687 mln tons in January-October 2019.





Containerized cargo made up 14.1%, timber 11.7%, oil products 11% and chemical cargo 5.5% of all cargo reloaded in the first ten months of this year.





In October 2019, cargo turnover grew 33.2% from September to 3.399 mln tons, which included 2.396 mln tons of bulk cargo, 685,800 tons of general cargo and 317,200 tons of liquid cargo.





In 2018, the port of Riga reloaded 36.432 mln tons of cargo, up 8.2% from 2018, including 29.918 mln tons reloaded in the first ten months of 2018.





Riga is the largest Latvian port by cargo turnover and also by the number of ship passengers.