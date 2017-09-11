Estonia: Ticket prices likely to rise as Nordica stops flying from Tallinn

Nordica discontinuing the operation of all flights from Tallinn will likely cause ticket prices to increase on the routes operated by rivals, the news portal of Estonia's public broadcaster ERR reported, citing Nordica CEO Erki Urva.

"When two airlines flew to the same destinations practically side by side, and engaged in strong price competition, then of course if only one carrier remains, they may increase their prices," Urva said.





The Nordica CEO stressed, however, that the airline hopes to continue flying from Tallinn in the future.





"We haven't stopped flying from Tallinn; we've suspended them," Urva said according to the English-language news portal of ERR. "Time will tell how the market situation develops. Our owner has indicated that it wants us to be prepared to continue flying, should the market situation change. Tallinn Airport is doing very well right now. This winter season, it will be serving 31 different destinations from Tallinn."





The airline's owner, the Estonian state, may want Nordica to continue flying, but it cannot order the airline to relaunch flights.





"A business must be self-supporting," said Ahti Kuningas, deputy secretary general for transport at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.





"The state cannot inject money into it. If the state can't put money into it, the state also cannot order it to fly anywhere. The only acceptable guidelines from the state would be things like, 'We want one daytime flight to London,' and then we can organize a procurement for the route in which airBaltic or Nordica can participate," Kuningas said.





Travel agencies will be taking the possibility of a price hike into account first and foremost on routes that will only be served by one carrier in the future.





"We'll be seeing soon enough what will start happening on the Vilnius route, for example," said Kaire Saadi, director of customer service and corporate sales at Estravel.





The state-owned airline over the weekend discontinued flying on its five remaining routes -- Tallinn-Kiev, Tallinn-Copenhagen, Tallinn-Trondheim, Tallinn-Vienna and Tallinn-Vilnius -- until the competition situation has improved.





The services to Stockholm, Brussels, Warsaw previously operated by Nordica were taken over by the Polish airline LOT in July.





Regional Jet, a subsidiary of Nordica and LOT, provides airline services to LOT, Nordica, SAS, Air Serbia, Flybe and various other partners in Europe.





Nordica, whose business name is Nordic Aviation Group, at the beginning of this year discontinued scheduled flights to St. Petersburg, Oslo and Amsterdam. The two latter had been among its routes since the founding of the airline. Economic reasons were cited also for the closure of these services.