Estonian Railways sees drop in profit, revenue in Jan-Sep

The sales revenue of Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways declined 4.4% on year to 29.4 mln euros in the first nine months of 2019, while the company's net profit fell 8.4% to 7.9 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways totaled 9.91 mln tons in the first nine months of the year, 2.6% less than in the same period the year before, it appears from the company's interim report.





Of the cargoes 100% were carried buy the state-owned logistics and transport company Operail.





The largest goods group in the first nine months of the year was fertilizers, which totaled 4.55 mln tons and the carriage of which rose 17% compared with the same period of the previous year. Liquid oil products totaled 2.12 mln tons, which was 3.4% less than in the first nine months of 2018.





The carriage of oil shale declined 27.8% on year to 880,000 tons. Chemical products saw a rise of 21.8% on year and totaled 990,000 tons. The volume of carriage of solid mineral fuels was 570,000 tons, down by some 53.4 % compared to the same period of 2018.





Altogether 7.01 mln tons of goods passed through Estonia as railway transit in the first nine months of 2019, which is 1% more than in the same period of 2018. The volume of local carriage fell 19% on year and amounted to 1.63 mln tons. Import carriage totaled 1.07 mln tons, marking an increase of 6.1% on year, while export carriage amounted to 200,000 tons, declining 6.4% on year.





The number of passengers carried on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways was 5.29 mln, 8.3% more than in the first nine months of last year.





The number of train-kilometers operated by passenger trains was 3.38 mln, accounting for 72.9% of the total number of train-kilometers operated.





Estonian Railways finished 2018 with a net profit of 8.6 mln euros, compared with a loss of 7.6 mln euros posted by the company for 2017. Sales revenue grew 26.1% from 32.9 mln euros in 2017 to 41.5 mln euros last year.





At present one freight carrying operator, AS Operail, and two passenger carriers, AS Eesti Liinirongid and AS Pasazieru Vilciens, operate on the Estonian Railways infrastructure meant for public use. In addition, the company organizes international passenger traffic on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow route that is operated by the Russian company FPK and where the locomotive service is provided by Estonian company AS GoRail.