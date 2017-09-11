Cargo, Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 28.10.2019, 14:42
Estonian Railways sees drop in profit, revenue in Jan-Sep
Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian
Railways totaled 9.91 mln tons in the first nine months of the year, 2.6% less
than in the same period the year before, it appears from the company's interim
report.
Of the cargoes 100% were carried buy the state-owned
logistics and transport company Operail.
The largest goods group in the first nine months of the year
was fertilizers, which totaled 4.55 mln tons and the carriage of which rose 17%
compared with the same period of the previous year. Liquid oil products totaled
2.12 mln tons, which was 3.4% less than in the first nine months of 2018.
The carriage of oil shale declined 27.8% on year to 880,000
tons. Chemical products saw a rise of 21.8% on year and totaled 990,000 tons.
The volume of carriage of solid mineral fuels was 570,000 tons, down by some
53.4 % compared to the same period of 2018.
Altogether 7.01 mln tons of goods passed through Estonia as
railway transit in the first nine months of 2019, which is 1% more than in the
same period of 2018. The volume of local carriage fell 19% on year and amounted
to 1.63 mln tons. Import carriage totaled 1.07 mln tons, marking an increase of
6.1% on year, while export carriage amounted to 200,000 tons, declining 6.4% on
year.
The number of passengers carried on the infrastructure of
Estonian Railways was 5.29 mln, 8.3% more than in the first nine months of last
year.
The number of train-kilometers operated by passenger trains
was 3.38 mln, accounting for 72.9% of the total number of train-kilometers
operated.
Estonian Railways finished 2018 with a net profit of 8.6 mln
euros, compared with a loss of 7.6 mln euros posted by the company for 2017.
Sales revenue grew 26.1% from 32.9 mln euros in 2017 to 41.5 mln euros last
year.
At present one freight carrying operator, AS Operail,
and two passenger carriers, AS Eesti Liinirongid and AS Pasazieru
Vilciens, operate on the Estonian Railways infrastructure meant
for public use. In addition, the company organizes international passenger
traffic on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow route that is operated by the
Russian company FPK and where the locomotive service is provided by Estonian
company AS GoRail.
- 28.10.2019 Riga City Council committee supports budget amendments, but rejects additional allocation to Rigas Satiksme
- 28.10.2019 Wizz Air to launch new flights from Riga to Eilat, Israel
- 28.10.2019 Riga Airport Offers Six New Destinations for the Winter Season
- 28.10.2019 Hilton to open new hotel in Tallinn
- 28.10.2019 Налоговый паралич для латвийских автомашин на время отменен
- 28.10.2019 Тянак и Ярвеоя стали первыми эстонскими чемпионами мира по авторалли
- 25.10.2019 Индекс: налоговая система Латвии - третья наиболее конкурентоспособная в ОЭСР
- 25.10.2019 Most payments in Estonia are made in real time
- 25.10.2019 Estonia: 2018 was a good year in terms of film production as well as cinema attendance
- 25.10.2019 Latvian tax system ranked 3rd most competitive among OECD members