178 children injured, two dead in road traffic accidents this year - police

So far this year, 178 children have sustained injuries and two have died in road traffic accidents in Latvia, LETA was told at the State Police.

In the full 2018, road traffic accidents in Latvia claimed the lives of four children under 12 years of age, and 236 kids suffered injuries.





The statistics of children injured and killed in road accidents has changed little over the years, which is an indication that adults do not pay sufficient attention to children's safety, the law enforcement authorities said.





Last year, 399 motorists were fined for incorrect transportation of children. This year, 348 such violations had been recorded by October 20.