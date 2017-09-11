Analytics, Cargo, Latvia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.10.2019, 22:32
Rail freight in Latvia down 12.4% in nine months
BC, Riga, 11.10.2019.Print version
Freight transportation using the Latvian railway infrastructure amounted to 31.645 mln tons in the first nine months of this year, down 12.4% from the same period in 2018, the data of the Transport Ministry shows.
International cargo shipments by rail in January-September
2019 came to 30.37 mln tons, down 13.4% from January-September 2018, while
domestic shipments rose 22.1% to 1.275 mln tons.
Transit cargo carried by rail was at 27.7 mln
tons in the first nine months of the year, down 14.8% from the same months a
year ago. Import cargo carried by rail rose 6.3% to 2.46 mln tons, and export
cargo was down 5.7% to 210,200 tons.
Shipping of rail cargo via Latvia’s ports was
24.321 mln tons, down 14.9% and deliveries of transit cargo by land declined
14.2% to 3.379 mln tons.
A total of 49,26 mln tons of freight were
shipped by rail in Latvia in 2018, up 12.5%.
