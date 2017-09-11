Airport, Labour-market, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.09.2019, 14:45
Former Lithuanian, EU diplomat Usackas joins Avia Solutions Group
Usackas confirmed to Vz.lt. that he was leaving politics and turning to business.
ASG provides services to the aviation industry in 66 countries, according to the site.
Usackas started his diplomatic career in 1991 and held the post of Lithuania's foreign minister between 2008 and 2010. He has in the past served as the country's ambassador to the United States and Britain and has headed the EU's diplomatic missions to Afghanistan and Russia.
The long-time diplomat ran in the primaries of the conservative Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats for the 2019 presidential election, but lost to Ingrida Simonyte.
ASG posted 14.05 mln euros in consolidated net profits for 2018, almost a two-fold increase from 7.1 mln euros in 2017. The group's revenue jumped by 25% to 420 mln euros last year.
- 17.09.2019 Lithuania's Krekenavos Agrofirma allowed to export beef to China
- 17.09.2019 Large Novatek LNG cargo arrives in Klaipeda
- 17.09.2019 Rimi Baltic CEO finds Baltic VAT rates on food products unreasonably high
- 17.09.2019 Глава Rimi Baltic удивлен размеру НДС в Балтийских странах
- 17.09.2019 Глава МИД: Литва не намерена менять решений по БелАЭС
- 16.09.2019 К финансированию Национального стадиона в Вильнюсе хотять привлечь BaltCap
- 16.09.2019 Число вакантных рабочих мест в Латвии за год выросло на 23,8%
- 16.09.2019 Aналитик SEВ: не следует драматизировать ситуацию с ценами на нефть
- 16.09.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: цена на электроэнергию в странах Балтии снизилась на 10%
- 16.09.2019 Analyst: Lithuanian retail fuel prices may rise 3-4 cents in wake of Saudi oil attacks