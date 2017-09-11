Former Lithuanian, EU diplomat Usackas joins Avia Solutions Group

Vygaudas Usackas, a former long-time Lithuanian and EU diplomat, on Tuesday joined the board of directors at Avia Solutions Group (ASG), an aviation group controlled by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Ziemelis, the Vz.lt online news site reported citing LETA/BNS.

Usackas confirmed to Vz.lt. that he was leaving politics and turning to business.





ASG provides services to the aviation industry in 66 countries, according to the site.





Usackas started his diplomatic career in 1991 and held the post of Lithuania's foreign minister between 2008 and 2010. He has in the past served as the country's ambassador to the United States and Britain and has headed the EU's diplomatic missions to Afghanistan and Russia.





The long-time diplomat ran in the primaries of the conservative Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats for the 2019 presidential election, but lost to Ingrida Simonyte.





ASG posted 14.05 mln euros in consolidated net profits for 2018, almost a two-fold increase from 7.1 mln euros in 2017. The group's revenue jumped by 25% to 420 mln euros last year.