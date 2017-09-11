Estonia announces new tender for Saaremaa air service contract

The Estonian Road Administration has announced a new public procurement tender to find the carrier to operate the subsidized Tallinn-Kuressaare-Tallinn air service from April 1, 2020 to May 30, 2024, with the estimated value of the contract set at 16.8 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

The final date of submissions is Nov. 14, it appears from the contract notice.





The Road Administration declared the previous procurement for the same contract invalid at the beginning of June.





Lithuanian carrier Transaviabaltika currently continues to operate the Tallinn-Kuressaare route as its contract was extended pursuant to the Public Transport Act until a new carrier is found.





The Road Administration's public procurement for finding a carrier for the regular flights connecting mainland Estonia and the country's large western islands has been going on for almost a year already. The Road Administration initially specified the terms of the tender first announced in July 2018, then cancelled the tender in November. A new procurement was announced in December with a deadline in January. On the Kuressaare route, the Road Administration changed the tender terms by increasing the number of seats of the aircraft from 33 to 40. The tender was challenged and its deadline was pushed to February.





The public procurement review committee at the start of May satisfied the challenge of OU Regional Jet, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group AS, and cancelled the outcome of the Tallinn-Kuressaare air services tender, in which Transaviabaltika had been declared the winning bidder.





The Road Administration said the reason for the non-qualification of the offer made by OU Regional Jet was the company's negative owner's equity, not taking into account that the challenger submitted the guarantee of AS Nordic Aviation Group (NAG), its shareholder with a holding of 51%.





The Road Administration, in turn, contested with the Tallinn Administrative Court the decision of the public procurement review committee to declare Regional Jet's offer compliant in the tender; by the same decision, the decision do declare Transaviabaltika the winner of the tender was canceled.





The procurement for the provision of air services between the mainland and Estonia's large western islands was divided into two parts -- the Kuressaare-Tallinn route and the Kardla-Tallinn route.





The Road Administration in May signed a new contract for the provision of air services between Tallinn and Kardla, the capital of Hiiumaa, with a 19-seat Jetstream 31.