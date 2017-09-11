RB Rail to introduce new management board position

The joint venture of the Baltic states is going to adjust its structure by introducing a new management board position -- chief program management officer (CPMO). With an initial team of ten experts, the CPMO will oversee the implementation of the Rail Baltic project in all three Baltic states, RB Rail said.

"Since the speed of the Rail Baltic project increases, it is crucial to constantly improve the planning and implementation of different activities. The main role of the CPMO will be to seek for such improvement and engage with national implementing bodies and beneficiaries to deliver on time both national and joint activities," chair of RB Rail AS Karolis Sankovski said in a press release.





The key functions of the new department will be coordinated delivery of the Rail Baltic project by all entities in all three Baltic States, introduction of the project management approach by all project entities to ensure consistent and comprehensive quality in the project delivery, and establishing robust project analytics and reporting process across all involved entities.





The new department will also plan and oversee cross-organizational delivery teams, create and update the strategic investment plan for Rail Baltic, and provide an oversight of CAPEX planning and execution across all units.





The new management board member is being selected in a competitive international recruitment process, conducted by Linum Consult, a UK based global recruitment consultancy specialized in the international construction markets.





RB Rail AS is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltic project, which lays down the construction of a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border.