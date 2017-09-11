Latvia, Transport
Number of Rigas Satiksme passengers down 2.9% in July
29.08.2019
In July this year, the number of passengers using public transport in Riga decreased 2.9% from the same period a year ago to 11.250 mln people, representatives of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company told LETA.
He explained the reduction with the fact that last year the National Song and Dance Festival was held in July in Riga, increasing the number of passengers.
In July, Rigas Satiksme vehicles ran 4,561,661 kilometers.
Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.
