Latvia: EUR 300 mln should be allocated for road infrastructure in three years under the territorial reform

This sum should be invested in road infrastructure in a time period from 2021 to 2023.





In 2020, EUR 1.11 mln are needed for implementation of the reform. Of this sum, EUR 226,028 would be spent to complete organization of the reform, informative campaign and communication. Local governments would be allocated EUR 892,500 in 2020 for development of merger projects and development planning documents.





In 2021, EUR 83.04 mln would be used for the reform, with most of the sum or EUR 74.79 mln for road infrastructure projects. Road infrastructure projects would require also EUR 123.81 mln in 2022 and EUR 101.39 mln in 2023.





As reported, the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has prepared an administrative territorial reform, proposing to cut the number of municipalities from 119 to 36.



