Budget, Construction, Financial Services, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 29.08.2019, 11:34
Latvia: EUR 300 mln should be allocated for road infrastructure in three years under the territorial reform
This sum should be invested in road infrastructure in a time period from 2021 to 2023.
In 2020, EUR 1.11 mln are needed for implementation of the reform. Of this sum, EUR 226,028 would be spent to complete organization of the reform, informative campaign and communication. Local governments would be allocated EUR 892,500 in 2020 for development of merger projects and development planning documents.
In 2021, EUR 83.04 mln would be used for the reform, with most of the sum or EUR 74.79 mln for road infrastructure projects. Road infrastructure projects would require also EUR 123.81 mln in 2022 and EUR 101.39 mln in 2023.
As reported, the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has prepared an administrative territorial reform, proposing to cut the number of municipalities from 119 to 36.
- 29.08.2019 Новым главой Swedbank назначен Йенс Хенрикссон
- 29.08.2019 Number of Rigas Satiksme passengers down 2.9% in July
- 29.08.2019 Latvia: Emergency Medical Service plans gradual transition to two-person ambulance crews
- 29.08.2019 Пассажиропоток в Rigas satiksme снизился на 2,9% в июле
- 29.08.2019 Выручка Viking Line в первой половине 2019 года выросла на 0,6%
- 29.08.2019 Литовская MT Group обжаловала в суде конкурс прокладки газопровода в Польшу
- 29.08.2019 Фacады ЛНБ больше мыть не будут
- 28.08.2019 Latvia: Corporate deposits have notably increased
- 28.08.2019 Латвийский МОН хочет увеличить зарплаты учителей на средства от школьных обедов