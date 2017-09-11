Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.08.2019, 10:24
Estonia: Free public bus transport makes passenger numbers soar in Tartu County
Tonis Piir, member of the management board of the
Tartu County Public Transport Center said that the number of passengers who
used the free regional bus service in July 2018 was 131,269, whereas those
who used the service the year before, when it was subject to a fee, had
been 97,083, which marks a 35.2% growth on year. In July 2019, the number of
passengers using the free-of-charge service was 153,049, indicating a
further 16.6% growth year on year.
"This shows that riding the bus is popular," Piir
told Tartu Postimees.
The implementation of free regional bus transport on July 1,
2018, initially entailed a number of problems, such as an unexpected hike
in passenger numbers. Many of the problems, however, have by now been
solved.
Over the past year, the Tartu County Public Transport
Center has extended and reorganized its bus routes, created some new ones and
increased the total length of the routes by 13.9%.
Even with the current system being dependent on
the economic situation and the public purse, Piir nevertheless said
he was convinced in its sustainability.
"The fact is that people started using it more, and
they find this system suitable," he said.
- 23.08.2019 Центр оборонных инвестиций Эстонии будет разрабатывать вездеходы-беспилотники
- 23.08.2019 План развития Клайпедского порта застрял в правительстве
- 23.08.2019 Ryanair с ноября будет летать из Вильнюса в лондонский Саутенд
- 23.08.2019 Литовские перевозчики ждут кризиса
- 23.08.2019 Компания DPD значительно расширяет сеть посылочных автоматов в уездах Эстонии
- 23.08.2019 Средняя пенсия по старости составила во втором квартале в Эстонии 484,5 евро
- 23.08.2019 Eesti Energia будет ввозить газ от Novatek через Клайпедский терминал СПГ
- 23.08.2019 Estonia's Eesti Energia will import Novatek gas
- 23.08.2019 DPD installs 27 new parcel stations in Estonian counties
- 23.08.2019 Estonia: Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Skoda trams in Germany