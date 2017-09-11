Candidates invited to apply for vacant posts of Latvijas Dzelzcels board chairperson and member

Applications will be accepted until September 18.





LDz will cooperate with the executive search company Executive Search Baltics (Amrop) in assessing the candidates.





The new LDz board chairperson and member will have to, along with the other LDz board members, start a new phase in LDz development, taking into account all the challenges currently facing the railroad industry. The new management board of LDz will also have to continue work on revising the company's business model, LDz said.





The candidates must have education in engineering, business management or law, as well as at least five years management experience in the industry or at least five years experience in strategic management.





Candidates must have the following competencies - strategic planning, ability to lead and assume leadership, to ensure the achievement of corporate objectives, ability to set goals and plan activities, ability to make decisions and take responsibility. Candidates must have knowledge and understanding of the business areas of LDz and LDz Group, the operation and management of state-owned companies, the principles of corporate governance, risk and personnel management. Candidates must also have impeccable reputation.





LDz supervisory board will make the final decision on who will be appointed LDz board chairperson and take the vacant LDz board member's post.





As reported, LDz management board chairman Edvins Berzins and board member Aivars Straksas stepped down on August 12. Eriks Smuksts and Ainis Sturmanis continue as Latvijas Dzelzcels board members.





On May 7, Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party) expressed no confidence in Berzins and two other members of the LDz management board - Straksas and Sturmanis - and urged the company's supervisory board to remove them from their positions.





The minister informed that his criticism is mainly related to suspected crippling of competition, which can result in grave consequences both for LDz and Latvia. The minister has also obtained information about allegedly corruptive deals.





Latvijas Dzelzcels is a fully state-owned enterprise managing public railway infrastructure. It is the leading company of the LDz Group, which includes six subsidiaries.



