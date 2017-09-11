Lithuania, Port, Transport
Lithuania's Smiltynes Perkela plans to buy new ferry
Lithuanian ferry operator Smiltynes Perkela that carries vehicles and passengers to the Curonian Spit, is considering purchase of another ferry. The new ferry might be built in Lithuania or in a neighboring country, for example, Latvia, informed LETA/BNS.
The company’s acting head Mindaugas Ciakas said that if everything goes on as planned, the new ferry might start running in two years.
In his words, the new ferry is needed in order to reduce lines of passengers during the season.
The new ferry should carry 600 passengers and 40 passenger cars or 1,000 passengers. It should be able to run also during winter. The company plans to announce a tender for building of the ferry in September.
Ciakas said that the ferry could be built in Lithuania or also in a company working in the neighboring countries – Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Finland or Norway.
