Pasazieru Vilciens hopes that new electric trains will help substantially increase company's passenger turnover

Last year, Pasazieru Vilciens carried a total of 18 mln passengers, and the company hopes that its passenger turnover will increase to 25 mln passengers after the new electric trains are put into operation, said Grigulis. These are very cautious forecasts, he said, adding that they would most probably be exceeded.





Grigulis went on to say that the new electric trains will have 40% more seats than the current trains. "Our current 26 trains have approximately 10,000 seats, while in the new trains, there will be around 14,000 seats. That will help improve transport quality during peak hours," he explained.





As reported, Pasazieru Vilciens will today sign a train purchase agreement with the Czech company Skoda Vagonka.





The contract on the delivery of 32 new electric passenger trains to Pasazieru Vilciens will be signed by Grigulis, as well as the company’s board member Inga Vagele and Aldis Daugavvanags. On behalf of Skoda, the contract will be signed by the Czech company’s CEO Martin Bednarz and board member Milos Broncek. Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party) will also participate in the event.



