Lithuania's LG Cargo hopes to maintain last year's result
24.07.2019
LG Cargo, a rail cargo company which is part of Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways), has been observing a downward tendency for cargo recently and hopes to maintain last year's result, referred the Verslo Zinios business daily information referred LETA/BNS.
LG Cargo carried 26.9 mln tons of cargo in the first half of this year, down around 1% from a year ago.
LG Cargo CEO Egidijus Lazauskas says although the first half's drop was symbolic, tendencies show that one should not expect growth this year, and maintaining last year's figure would be a good result.
All in all, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai' Freight Transportation Directorate, which was later turned into LG Cargo, carried 56.8 mln tons of cargo last year, or up by 4.2 mln tons from 52.6 mln tons in 2017.
Based on preliminary data, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai earned 226.7 mln euros in revenue in the first half of this year, up 2.3% from 221.7 mln euros a year ago.
