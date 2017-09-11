Estonia, Tourism, Transport
Estonia: Drunk driving of electric scooters prohibited
Following a traffic accident involving an electric scooter in Tallinn on Wednesday, Karin Kase, spokesperson for the Estonian electric scooter rental service operator Bolt, said that using a scooter while intoxicated is prohibited,reported LETA/BNS.
"Everyone using a scooter is responsible for both their own safety as well as the safety of other road users. Just like with a bicycle, driving a scooter while drunk is prohibited," Kase told.
She noted that according to the information available to Bolt, the accident on Wednesday is the first and only one so far.
A drive on an electric scooter resulted in a traffic accident in Tallinn on Wednesday when a man was injured while driving a scooter under the influence of alcohol. The accident took place at 1:28 p.m. at 18 Juhkentali Street in central Tallinn as a 24-year-old drink-driving man fell off a Segway electric scooter in an attempt to avoid hitting a pedestrian.
