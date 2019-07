Lithuania's KlasJet buys another Boeing

KlasJet, a business class charter airline, part of the Lithuanian aviation group Avia Solutions Group, has acquired a sixth plane, Avia Solutions Group said LETA/BNS.

Giedrius Karsokas, the group's director for corporate affairs, confirmed the acquisition of a Boeing 737-500, without disclosing the value or the seller of the aircraft.





The plane is pre-used and will be completely converter this year.





Besides the new Boeing, the company also owns three other planes of the same model and two Bombardiers.





KlasJet launched operations in the summer of 2014