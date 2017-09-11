airBaltic Top Summer Destinations – Barcelona, Tbilisi and Milan

This summer the most popular leisure destinations among airBaltic passengers are Barcelona, Tbilisi and Milan. For the summer months, the largest number of reservations have been made for flights to such cities as Tallinn, St. Petersburg and Helsinki, BC learned from airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “As we continue to increase the number of sunny leisure destinations offered from Riga, passengers now have a larger variety than ever, when choosing their perfect holiday destination. In addition to the most popular routes, we continue to offer dozens of additional flights to such destinations as Malta, Bordeaux or Odessa among others.”

This summer season airBaltic offers passengers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga and over 300 destinations with one stop by using its partner airlines.

In May 2019, airBaltic transported 470 025 passengers or 22% more than last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. For the first time in the history of the airline airBaltic has reached 60% market share in Riga during May 2019.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer season 2019, airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well as to Kos and Menorca.