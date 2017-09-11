Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic Top Summer Destinations – Barcelona, Tbilisi and Milan
Martin
Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “As we
continue to increase the number of sunny leisure destinations offered from
Riga, passengers now have a larger variety than ever, when choosing their
perfect holiday destination. In addition to the most popular routes, we
continue to offer dozens of additional flights to such destinations as Malta,
Bordeaux or Odessa among others.”
This
summer season airBaltic offers
passengers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga and over 300 destinations with one stop by using
its partner airlines.
In May 2019, airBaltic
transported 470 025 passengers or 22% more than last year to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. For the first
time in the history of the airline airBaltic has reached 60% market
share in Riga during May 2019.
airBaltic serves
over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest
variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer season 2019, airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin,
Stuttgart and Lviv as well as to Kos and Menorca.
