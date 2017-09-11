Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company loss expanded to EUR 6.278 mln

Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company closed 2018 with EUR 175.355 mln in audited turnover, up 15.1% against a year before, while its loss expanded to EUR 6.278 mln and was several times larger than in 2017, according to information available at Firmas.lv.

The company’s management reported that at the end of 2018 Rigas Satiksme operated 56 bus routes, 17 trolleybus routes, and eight tramlines. The total length of the city’s public transport network reached 1,199 kilometers. At the end of the accounting period, Rigas Satiksme had 873 transport vehicles in its fleet, including 465 buses, 172 tram cars and 253 trolleybuses.





At the end of 2018, Rigas Satiksme operated 6,612 pay parking lots, the number of which rose by 623 from the same period a year ago. The parking lots were used by 5,862 clients.





In 2018, Rigas Satiksme generated EUR 45.3 mln in revenue from public transport services, up 1.8% against 2017. Revenue from parking services grew 9.1% y-o-y to EUR 13.6 mln, and the Riga local authority’s subsidy to the municipal transport company increased annual revenue by 2.6 mln.





The company’s operating costs grew 7.8% to EUR 174.3 mln last year.





In 2017, Rigas Satiksme turned over EUR 152.39 mln and sustained a loss of EUR 15,116.

Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.