Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.06.2019, 20:58
Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company loss expanded to EUR 6.278 mln
The company’s management reported that at the end of 2018 Rigas
Satiksme operated 56 bus routes, 17 trolleybus routes, and eight tramlines.
The total length of the city’s public transport network reached 1,199
kilometers. At the end of the accounting period, Rigas Satiksme had 873
transport vehicles in its fleet, including 465 buses, 172 tram cars and 253
trolleybuses.
At the end of 2018, Rigas Satiksme operated 6,612 pay
parking lots, the number of which rose by 623 from the same period a year ago.
The parking lots were used by 5,862 clients.
In 2018, Rigas Satiksme generated EUR 45.3 mln in
revenue from public transport services, up 1.8% against 2017. Revenue from
parking services grew 9.1% y-o-y to EUR 13.6 mln, and the Riga local
authority’s subsidy to the municipal transport company increased annual revenue
by 2.6 mln.
The company’s operating costs grew 7.8% to EUR 174.3 mln
last year.
In 2017, Rigas Satiksme turned over EUR 152.39 mln
and sustained a loss of EUR 15,116.
Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme
provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.
- 27.06.2019 Латвийские парламентарии снизят акциз на крепкий алкоголь на 15% до 1 марта 2020 года
- 27.06.2019 Янис Ензис: В ближайшие годы 738 ресторанов закроются, если ничего не изменится с налогами и репрессиями СГД
- 27.06.2019 1,2 миллиарда долгов на 1,8 миллионов латвийцев
- 27.06.2019 Адвокат Стрике: "Была Анна, теперь Юта, какая разница?"
- 27.06.2019 Осторожно: задержаны опасные вафли и пюре
- 27.06.2019 University of Latvia and Art Academy of Latvia picked for European Universities Initiative
- 27.06.2019 Estonia: 64 new gas-powered buses to be introduced into public transport network in Tartu
- 27.06.2019 Три часа с Московским театром оперетты в «Дзинтари»
- 26.06.2019 Latvia among European leaders in increasing air passenger numbers
- 26.06.2019 SEB: в интернет-магазинах латвийцы чаще всего покупают бытовую технику и электронику