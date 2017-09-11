Estonia: 64 new gas-powered buses to be introduced into public transport network in Tartu

The city of Tartu will switch to a new bus network from July 1 and introduce a total of 64 new natural gas-powered buses into circulation, reporte LETA/BNS.

"We have made a big leap in the organization of the public transport of Tartu this summer. At the start of June, we launched a bike share system, which became immensely popular with residents within the first day. And now, a new route network is under way along with new gas-powered low-floor buses," Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said in a press release.





The new network will consist of 13 bus routes and two night routes. All routes will be serviced with new natural gas-powered vehicles operated by the Estonian transport company AS GoBus. Urban passenger services were previously operated by the bus company Sebe.





Gobus is a part of AS Go Group owned by Tiit Pruuli and Marcel Vichmann.