Ecology, Estonia, Gas, Good for Business, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.06.2019, 10:18
Estonia: 64 new gas-powered buses to be introduced into public transport network in Tartu
BC, Tallinn, 27.06.2019.Print version
The city of Tartu will switch to a new bus network from July 1 and introduce a total of 64 new natural gas-powered buses into circulation, reporte LETA/BNS.
"We have made a big leap in the organization of the public transport of Tartu this summer. At the start of June, we launched a bike share system, which became immensely popular with residents within the first day. And now, a new route network is under way along with new gas-powered low-floor buses," Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said in a press release.
The new network will consist of 13 bus routes and two night routes. All routes will be serviced with new natural gas-powered vehicles operated by the Estonian transport company AS GoBus. Urban passenger services were previously operated by the bus company Sebe.
Gobus is a part of AS Go Group owned by Tiit Pruuli and Marcel Vichmann.
Other articles:
- 27.06.2019 Estonian govt planning to increase sum of student loans to EUR 2,500 per applicant
- 27.06.2019 The Board of Amber Grid offers shareholders to conclude the agreement for the purchase of pipes for the GIPL with Polish Izostal
- 27.06.2019 Три часа с Московским театром оперетты в «Дзинтари»
- 26.06.2019 В Таллинне состоится ярмарка рыболовных средств
- 26.06.2019 Latvia among European leaders in increasing air passenger numbers
- 26.06.2019 Российские власти освободили Roxen
- 26.06.2019 Россия будет выдавать бесплатные электронные визы литовцам для поездок в Калининградскую область
- 26.06.2019 Apax Partners разрешено приобрести бизнес объявлений владельца 15min и BNS
- 26.06.2019 Competition Council allows Stena Line Scandinavia to to acquire decisive influence in Baltreiss
- 26.06.2019 Пять продуктов, которые могут исчезнуть из-за изменений климата