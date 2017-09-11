Cargo, EU – CIS, Latvia, Transport, Truck haulage
Competition Council allows Stena Line Scandinavia to to acquire decisive influence in Baltreiss
The Competition Council id not find any possible harm to competition, and therefore gave a permission to the transaction.
The Competition Council concluded that the transaction will influence two markets: land cargo transportation in Latvia an sea transprotation market between Sweden, the Baltic states and respective neighboring countries – Russia, Belarus and others.
As the operations of both market participants do no overlap, the merger will not change the market structure, will not reduce competition and will not form a dominating position in any of the market.
In 2018 Baltreiss posted EUR 15.874 mln in turnover, down 0.4%, while the company’s profit shrank 24.3% to EUR 547,098.
Baltreiss was registered in 2003 and has a share capital of EUR 2,840. At present Baltreiss belongs to four individuals.
