Cargo, EU – CIS, Latvia, Transport, Truck haulage

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 26.06.2019, 16:08

Competition Council allows Stena Line Scandinavia to to acquire decisive influence in Baltreiss

BC, Riga, 26.06.2019.Print version
The Competition Council has allowed Stena Line Scandinavia, Swedish passenger and cargo ferry operator, to acquire a decisive influence in Latvia’s Baltreiss who deals with land cargo transportation, the Competition Council’s representative Paula Vilsone said LETA/BNS,

The Competition Council id not find any possible harm to competition, and therefore gave a permission to the transaction.


The Competition Council concluded that the transaction will influence two markets: land cargo transportation in Latvia an sea transprotation market between Sweden, the Baltic states and respective neighboring countries – Russia, Belarus and others.


As the operations of both market participants do no overlap, the merger will not change the market structure, will not reduce competition and will not form a dominating position in any of the market.


In 2018 Baltreiss posted EUR 15.874 mln in turnover, down 0.4%, while the company’s profit shrank 24.3%  to EUR 547,098.


Baltreiss was registered in 2003 and has a share capital of EUR 2,840. At present Baltreiss belongs to four individuals.





    Other articles:

    Back Up

    Русский
    Search site


     