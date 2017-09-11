Construction, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish transport ministers to inspect Renge section
Together with representatives of Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) and oil refiner Orlen Lietuva, the ministers will inspect the work started last week and then the three ministers will later discuss issues important for their countries, Lithuania's Ministry of Transport said.
Lithuania's Rokas Masiulis, Latvia's Talis Linkaits and Poland's Andrzej Adamczyk plan to discuss the results of the recent European Parliament election, the EU's new agenda, including the Mobility Package, as well as the implementation of the joint Rail Baltica and Via Baltica projects.
The Polish infrastructure ministers will continue his visit to Lithuania and Tuesday and together with Masiulis will visit the port of Klaipeda, the Kaunas-Palemonas railway section in Kaunas where the construction of a logistics complex with the European Rail Baltica railway line has been started.
