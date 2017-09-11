Cargo, Latvia, Transport, Truck haulage
Latvia: Trucking company Kreiss turnover increases 0.5% in 2018
The company's annual report says that Kreiss operates on the
Baltic, Scandinavian and other European markets, as well as in Russia, Central
Asia and Transcaucasia. In 2018, the company continued to expand its customer
base and improve customer service in these countries.
At the same time, Kreiss management explains that last
year's losses were due to an increase in fuel prices in the European Union (EU)
countries, as well as rapidly growing labor costs.
In 2018, Kreiss established subsidiary Augusta 7 that
provides accounting services.
This year, the company's business strategies will focus on
investments in new vehicles and increasing the company's operations and
turnover, looking for new customers, creation of new jobs, and improving
business procedures and efficiency.
Kreiss was registered in 1994, the company's share capital
is EUR 2 mln. The company belongs to Latvian citizens Sergejs Zalizko and
Andrejs Kuznecovs.
