Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company posts EUR 1.177 mln in loss in Q1

Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company in the first quarter of this year posted EUR 48.587 mln in sales, up 25% from the respective period last year, while the company’s loss dropped 3.9 times to EUR 1.177 mln, according to the financial report published by the company, writes LETA.

Revenue from public transport services increased by EUR 1.941 mln y-o-y to EUR 12.59 mln, mostly on the account of revenue from passenger transportation conducted by Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme, a company providing minibus services for Rigas Satiksme.





Revenue from car park services decreased by EUR 38,500.





Financing allocated from state and municipal budget for public transport services increased by EUR 7.82 mln.





In the first quarter of this year, expenditure accounted for EUR 47.591 mln, growing 12.8% or EUR 5.384, mostly on the account of Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme services.





In the first quarter of this year, 37.028 mln passengers were carried in Riga, including 3.361 mln passengers carried by Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme minibuses.





In late March, Rigas Satiksme served 6,603 parking lots compared to 6,612 parking lots at the end of 2018.





In the first quarter of 2018, Rigas Satiksme posted EUR 38.864 mln in sales and EUR 4.588 mln in loss.





Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.