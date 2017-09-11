Latvia, Transport
Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company posts EUR 1.177 mln in loss in Q1
Revenue from public transport services increased by EUR
1.941 mln y-o-y to EUR 12.59 mln, mostly on the account of revenue from
passenger transportation conducted by Rigas
Mikroautobusu Satiksme, a company providing minibus services for Rigas Satiksme.
Revenue from car park services decreased by EUR 38,500.
Financing allocated from state and municipal budget for
public transport services increased by EUR 7.82 mln.
In the first quarter of this year, expenditure accounted for
EUR 47.591 mln, growing 12.8% or EUR 5.384, mostly on the account of Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme services.
In the first quarter of this year, 37.028 mln passengers
were carried in Riga, including 3.361 mln passengers carried by Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme minibuses.
In late March, Rigas
Satiksme served 6,603 parking lots compared to 6,612 parking lots at the
end of 2018.
In the first quarter of 2018, Rigas Satiksme posted EUR 38.864 mln in sales and EUR 4.588 mln in
loss.
Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to
passengers in Riga.
