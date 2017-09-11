Designing Vangazi-Salaspils-Misa section of Rail Baltica to cost EUR 12.024 mln

A group of international companies, comprised of France's Egis Rail S.A., Germany-registered DB Engineering & Consulting, and Olimps, will carry out designing and design supervision for the Rail Baltica railroad's section Vangazi-Salaspils-Misa; the project will cost a total of EUR 12.024 mln, as Liva Biseniece from the Baltic joint venture RB Rail informed LETA.

According to RB Rail, the group of international companies submitted the most economically advantageous bid, and contract with the group will be signed after all the required procedures are completed.





According to the initial technical study, there will be a total of 33 overpasses along the Vangazi-Salaspils-Misa section of Rail Baltica, the line will also be connected with the Rail Baltica logistics center in Salaspils and an infrastructure maintenance center in Vangazi. The project also envisages construction of eleven bridges, including a 1.3-kilometer bridge over the Daugava in Salaspils and Kekava regions. The projected length of the railroad section is 67 kilometers.

The contract will stipulate 24 months for the project design stage and sixty months for design supervision during the construction of the railroad section.





The France-registered Egis Group S.A. specializes in the development of high-speed railroads, regional and suburban commuter systems, multimodal nodes, as well as freight railroads, stations, platforms, and roads. German company DB Engineering & Consulting offers a wide range of services for planning long-distance, high-speed, regional and local transport systems. In turn, Olimps offers all kinds of engineering services, including engineering design services.

In Latvia, this is the second procurement tender for designing a section of the Rail Baltica main line where a winner has been announced. In June, two more procurement tenders will be announced for railroad sections stretching to the Latvian-Estonian and Latvian-Lithuanian borders.

Earlier this month, RB Rail said that Spanish group consisting of IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture and Ingenieria y Economia del Transporte (INECO) would carry out design and design supervision services for the construction of the main line section through Riga. The group submitted the winning bid, amounting to EUR 12,989,200.

As reported, Rail Baltica is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometers. The total cost of Rail Baltica in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is estimated at around EUR 5.8 bn.