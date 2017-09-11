Baltic, Construction, Transport
Designing Vangazi-Salaspils-Misa section of Rail Baltica to cost EUR 12.024 mln
According to RB Rail,
the group of international companies submitted the most economically
advantageous bid, and contract with the group will be signed after all the
required procedures are completed.
According to the initial technical study, there will be a
total of 33 overpasses along the Vangazi-Salaspils-Misa section of Rail
Baltica, the line will also be connected with the Rail Baltica logistics center
in Salaspils and an infrastructure maintenance center in Vangazi. The project
also envisages construction of eleven bridges, including a 1.3-kilometer bridge
over the Daugava in Salaspils and Kekava regions. The projected length of the
railroad section is 67 kilometers.
The contract will stipulate 24 months for the project design
stage and sixty months for design supervision during the construction of the
railroad section.
The France-registered Egis
Group S.A. specializes in the development of high-speed railroads, regional
and suburban commuter systems, multimodal nodes, as well as freight railroads,
stations, platforms, and roads. German company DB Engineering & Consulting
offers a wide range of services for planning long-distance, high-speed,
regional and local transport systems. In turn, Olimps offers all kinds of
engineering services, including engineering design services.
In Latvia, this is the second procurement tender for
designing a section of the Rail Baltica main line where a winner has been
announced. In June, two more procurement tenders will be announced for railroad
sections stretching to the Latvian-Estonian and Latvian-Lithuanian borders.
Earlier this month, RB Rail said that Spanish group
consisting of IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture and Ingenieria y
Economia del Transporte (INECO) would carry out design and design supervision
services for the construction of the main line section through Riga. The group
submitted the winning bid, amounting to EUR 12,989,200.
As reported, Rail Baltica is a double track, European
standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport
to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of
the railway will be 870 kilometers. The total cost of Rail Baltica in
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is estimated at around EUR 5.8 bn.
