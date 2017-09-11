Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Lithuania, Oil, Port, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:29
Lithuanian refinery returns 2 shipments of tainted Russian crude
Orlen Lietuva says the tainted oil was not unloaded from the tankers at its Butinge terminal and did not reach the Mazeikiai crude refinery in northwestern Lithuania.
The company says it replaced the contaminated crude, thus avoiding losses and disruptions to its operations.
"There were problems, but we did not experience a direct impact," Orlen Lietuva CEO Michal Rudnick told the paper.
"Our customers can be sure that products produced by Orlen Lietuva in Mazeikiai are clean and of high quality and meet all the requirements," he added.
According to Orlen Lietuva, a tanker delivered a shipment of contaminated Urals crude from Ust-Luga to Butinge in early May, but the terminal refused to unload the oil after it was found to contain excess levels of chlorine compounds. The second shipment was cancelled and was not delivered to the crude terminal.
- 23.05.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels supervisory board might decide on reshuffling rail company’s management soon - Linkaits
- 16.05.2019 airBaltic начнет код-шеринговые рейсы со Scandinavian Airlines
- 16.05.2019 Эстония: Magnetic MRO обновит 12 самолетов Finnair
- 16.05.2019 Эстония отправит в Калининград консула в связи с задержанным рыболовным судном
- 16.05.2019 RB Estonia: билет на поезд Таллинн-Рига по трассе Rail Baltica будет стоить около 38 евро
- 16.05.2019 Азербайджан – Латвия. Две страны – два моря
- 16.05.2019 Construction launched on EUR 15 mln Moxy hotel in Kaunas
- 16.05.2019 Paris threatening Bolt with scooter ban
- 15.05.2019 Lithuania: Smart Energy Fund together with Honda invested in the leading smart battery company Moixa
- 15.05.2019 Кабмин Литвы одобрил условия синхронизации ЛЭП