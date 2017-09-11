Riga port sees number of ship passengers drop 6.5% in four months

During the first four months of 2019 the Freeport of Riga received 208,728 ship passengers, down 6.5% from the same period a year ago, according to information available on the port’s website.

Of the ship passengers handled in the first four months of this year, 5,472 were cruise ship passengers, which is an increase of 57.9% against the first four months of last year.

As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink has two ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route.





In 2018, the port of Riga received 870,825 ship passengers in 2018, which was a 4.9% increase against 2017.





Riga is the largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover and ship passenger numbers.