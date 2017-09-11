Finnish police to enforce traffic fines for Estonian drivers

The Finnish police intends to start sending penalty notifications to Estonian motorists who have been caught speeding by a traffic camera during their stay in Finland, accodiing to the Postimees reports writes LETA/BNS.

The highest share of traffic violations by foreigners are committed by Estonians, according to the Finnish police. Thus, Estonian offenders are the first ones to start receiving penalty notices.





The first notices are sent to Estonian motorists at the beginning of June. Offenders are asked to collect their fine at the Malmi police station in Helsinki as current legislation does not allow for fines to be sent directly across national borders.





"If the offender does not respond to the notice in a set time period, the driver will be wanted by the police," Finnish traffic safety chief Dennis Pasterstein said.