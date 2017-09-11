Latvia, Transport
Latvia: Speed limits increased to 100 km/h on some highways from today
With the arrival of the warm season, speed limits have been increased from 90 to 100 km/h on some highways from today, informed LETA.
The state-owned road maintenance company Latvijas Valsts Celi informs that the increased speed limits have only been increased on the country's main highways, and only in specific sections.
The necessary road signs informing drivers of the speed limit have also been put into the place.
