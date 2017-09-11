Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.04.2019, 12:31
Tallink to pay dividend of 5 cents, reduce share capital by 7 cents per share
The list of the shareholders entitled to the dividend
shall be fixed as on June 20, 2019, at the end of the working day of the
settlement system. The dividend shall be paid to the shareholders by
transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on July 3, 2019, the shipper
told the stock exchange.
Of the 40 mln euro net profit for 2018, the company wishes
to allocated 2 mln euros to the mandatory legal reserve and transfer 4.6 mln
euros to the retained earnings.
Tallink wants to
reduce the share capital by the reduction of the book value of the shares by 7
cents per share, as a result of which the book value of one share shall be
reduced from 54 cents to 47 cents. Based on the foregoing, the share
capital of the public limited company shall decrease from 361.7 mln euros by
46.9 mln euros, and the new share capital shall be 314.8 mln euros.
In connection with the reduction of the share capital, the
shareholders will be made monetary payments in the amount of 7 cents per share
within the term provided by law, but not earlier than three months after the
entry of the reduction of the share capital in the Commercial Register.
The list of shareholders entitled to receive the payments
arising from the reduction of the book values of the shares shall be fixed on
June 20, 2019, at the end of the working day of the settlement system.
Another point on the agenda of the general meeting is to
extend the powers of Ain
Hanschmidt, Colin Douglas Clark, Eve Pant and Toivo Ninnas as the supervisory board members for the next
three-year term of office from September 18, 2019. The term of office of the
supervisory board member Lauri Kustaa
Aima shall not be extended and shall terminate on September 17, 2019.
The general meeting of Tallink's shareholders will take
place in Tallinn on the morning of May 23.
