Tallink to pay dividend of 5 cents, reduce share capital by 7 cents per share

The listed Estonian shipper Tallink made a proposal to a general meeting of shareholders to pay a dividend of 5 cents per share or altogether 35 mln euros, the company is to also reduce its share capital by 7 cents per share, reported LETA/BNS.

The list of the shareholders entitled to the dividend shall be fixed as on June 20, 2019, at the end of the working day of the settlement system. The dividend shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on July 3, 2019, the shipper told the stock exchange.





Of the 40 mln euro net profit for 2018, the company wishes to allocated 2 mln euros to the mandatory legal reserve and transfer 4.6 mln euros to the retained earnings.





Tallink wants to reduce the share capital by the reduction of the book value of the shares by 7 cents per share, as a result of which the book value of one share shall be reduced from 54 cents to 47 cents. Based on the foregoing, the share capital of the public limited company shall decrease from 361.7 mln euros by 46.9 mln euros, and the new share capital shall be 314.8 mln euros.





In connection with the reduction of the share capital, the shareholders will be made monetary payments in the amount of 7 cents per share within the term provided by law, but not earlier than three months after the entry of the reduction of the share capital in the Commercial Register.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the payments arising from the reduction of the book values of the shares shall be fixed on June 20, 2019, at the end of the working day of the settlement system.





Another point on the agenda of the general meeting is to extend the powers of Ain Hanschmidt, Colin Douglas Clark, Eve Pant and Toivo Ninnas as the supervisory board members for the next three-year term of office from September 18, 2019. The term of office of the supervisory board member Lauri Kustaa Aima shall not be extended and shall terminate on September 17, 2019.





The general meeting of Tallink's shareholders will take place in Tallinn on the morning of May 23.