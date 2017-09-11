Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.04.2019, 13:59
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta revenue down 5.4% to EUR 26.3 mln
In January-March, Klaipedos Nafta reloaded 1.541 mln tons of petroleum products, down 24.5% from 2.039 mln tons a year ago, Klaipedos Nafta reported via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
"The overall decrease in loading volumes for the three months was mainly affected by the lower quantities from ORLEN Lietuva refinery and by the lower transshipment quantities of heavy oil products transit," the company said.
The LNG terminal re-gasified and reloaded 0.74 mln MWh of natural gas, down 32.7% from 1.1 mln MWh during the same period of 2018.
"In the second part of February, LNG regasification was temporary stopped due to the maintenance of LNG terminal. Re-gasification started from the end of March," Klaipedos Nafta explained.
The State of Lithuania owns 72.32% of Klaipedos Nafta, and the remaining 10.41% belong to the Achemos Grupe business group.
Klaipedos Nafta's stocks are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's Main List.
