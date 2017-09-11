Lithuanian PM distances himself from LGC Cargo's support statement

"The prime minister categorically distances himself from such statements. He has neither had any contact with this company or its management, nor has he also sent any positive signals," Tomas Berzinskas, spokesman for the Lithuanian prime minister, told.





During a press conference earlier on Thursday, Slesers said Skvernelis is the only politician in Lithuania supporting LGC Cargo.





"Prime Minister Skvernelis is the only one who is trying to support us in this battle. He’s the only one who has given the signals that he wants these changes in Lithuania and I hope we can support your prime minister in his endeavors," Slesers said.





As Lithuanian institutions refuse to allow the Latvian-capital company transport transit cargo via Lithuania, LGC Cargo lodged a complaint to the European Commission against Lithuania last week. Speaking with LETA/BNS Lithuania on Thursday, the European Commission Representation in Lithuania confirmed that the LGC Cargo complaint had been received.





LGC Cargo complained on Thursday that, contrary to Latvia, Lithuania has not liberalized its railway market and has failed to give market access to rivals of the state-run Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways).





Based on the information collected by LETA/BNS Lithuania, LGC Cargo is linked to the Russian Railways (Rossiyskie Zheleznye Dorogi) via Latvia's Baltic Transit Service.



