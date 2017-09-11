Latvia, Transport
Latvia lags behind other Baltic states in road safety – Krapsis
The situation with road traffic safety in Estonia and Lithuania is better than in Latvia, said Normunds Krapsis, head of the State Police's Traffic Safety Department, in an interview with the Latvian public television today.
He said that with regret he learned today results of the speed control marathon conducted on Wednesday, revealing that in total 576 protocols for speeding had been drawn up.
Krapsis said that the situation on roads reflect public thinking – an opinion that it is possible to go round legislation in some way.
The average speed control system that has been installed on Tinuzi-Koknese highway has already detected 36 violators of speed limit in three days.
As reported, the first speed cameras measuring the average speed have been put into operation in Latvia. If the pilot project is successful, such systems will be installed also on other roads with the highest statistics of road accidents.
