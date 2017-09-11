Hannes Saarpuu to step down as CEO of Nordica

Hannes Saarpuu, who assumed the position of CEO of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica last summer, is to leave office, according to the daily Eesti Paevaleht reports LETA/BNS.

Saarpuu announced his decision to the supervisory board last Thursday, promising to stay in the position until mid-May, until a new CEO is found for the company, the daily adds.





Saarpuu took over the duties of CEO temporarily in July 2018 until a new management board chair is found for Nordica in a competition.





Saarpuu has previously led the bus operator Lux Express, while he also worked at Estonian Air as head of the sales department as well as the route network department in 1998-2006.