Transport Ministry will seek EUR 13-15 million from emergency funds to subsidize public transport this year - Linkaits

The Transport Ministry will have to seek EUR 13 million to EUR 15 million from the government's emergency funds in order to ensure uninterrupted public transport services this year, as Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party) told Saeima Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee, informed LETA.

In this year's budget, EUR 86.5 mln has been earmarked for public transport.





"Clearly, this amount will not cover all obligations to transport companies, therefore we will have to seek additional EUR 13 mln to EUR 15 mln from the emergency funds," said Linkaits.





Last year, the Transport Ministry received EUR 85.5 mln from the state budget to cover the cost of public transport, and another EUR 25.3 mln was later allocated from the government's emergency funds. Therefore the total financing was EUR 110.8 mln.





In 2017, budget financing for public transport was EUR 100.3 mln and EUR 18.4 mln was allotted from the emergency funds later in the year, bringing the total amount to EUR 118.7 mln.





Last year, optimization of bus networks in the regions commenced - three new bus routes were launched, while ten routes were closed, which reduced the total distance traveled by regional buses by 725,100 kilometers, Linkaits told the committee.





He also said that work on optimization of transport networks would continue this year.