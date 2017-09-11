Budget, Latvia, Transport
Transport Ministry will seek EUR 13-15 million from emergency funds to subsidize public transport this year - Linkaits
In this year's budget, EUR 86.5 mln has been earmarked for
public transport.
"Clearly, this amount will not cover all obligations to
transport companies, therefore we will have to seek additional EUR 13 mln to
EUR 15 mln from the emergency funds," said Linkaits.
Last year, the Transport Ministry received EUR 85.5 mln from
the state budget to cover the cost of public transport, and another EUR 25.3 mln
was later allocated from the government's emergency funds. Therefore the total
financing was EUR 110.8 mln.
In 2017, budget financing for public transport was EUR 100.3
mln and EUR 18.4 mln was allotted from the emergency funds later in the year,
bringing the total amount to EUR 118.7 mln.
Last year, optimization of bus networks in the regions
commenced - three new bus routes were launched, while ten routes were closed,
which reduced the total distance traveled by regional buses by 725,100
kilometers, Linkaits told the committee.
He also said that work on optimization of transport networks
would continue this year.
