Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company expects cargo turnover at 47-49 million tons this year, Latvijas Dzelzcels board chairman Edvins Berzins said LETA.

“Last year we planned a turnover at 44 mln tons, but it exceeded 49 mln tons. Also this year we might achieve 47-49 mln tons, which is sufficient for maintaining the infrastructure costs and future investments” he said.





He said that Latvijas Dzelzcels has signed an agreement with the state, resolving not to increase the infrastructure cost more than the inflation level, which means a stability for the market.

Asked about the concern’s long-term development, Berzins said that Latvijas Dzelzcels has ambitious goals, and the company needs to ensure additional revenue for that so that it does not have to ask money from the state.





“These additional business lines are logistics, rail car and engine repairs,” he said. In the coming 5-10 years the company should excel in engineer services, strong logistics services and smart railway services.





“In order to do that, we have to introduce changes in the management structure and business processes,” said Berzins.





Latvijas Dzelzcels is a fully state-owned enterprise managing public railway infrastructure. It is the leading company of the LDz Group.