Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.03.2019, 08:46
Fuel prices up in Vilnius and Tallinn, unchanged in Riga
BC, Riga, 18.03.2019.Print version
Fuel prices this week have risen in Vilnius and Tallinn, but remained unchanged in Vilnius, LETA has found out.
The most expensive 95-octane fuel is in Tallinn, followed by
Riga and Vilnius. Meanwhile, the most expensive diesel fuel is in Tallinn,
while the lowest - in Vilnius.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.234 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.234 per liter.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.309 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.329 per liter.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.115 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.085 per liter.
Other articles:
- 18.03.2019 Больше половины латвийцев пользуется услугами Swedbank
- 18.03.2019 Концерн Eesti Energia заплатил налогов около 200 миллионов евро в 2018 году
- 15.03.2019 Член Палаты лордов прочел в Риге серию лекций о глобализации и демократии
- 15.03.2019 The Baltic Assembly in the centenary year of the Baltic States
- 15.03.2019 Eurostat: Lithuania - the leader in innovative enterprises in the Baltic
- 15.03.2019 Non-EU citizens: 4.4% of the EU population in 2018
- 15.03.2019 Estonian garment seller Baltika to increase share capital by EUR 5 mln
- 15.03.2019 Банк SEB: молодые люди в Латвии копят деньги на путешествия или на первый взнос за жилье
- 15.03.2019 Представители деревообрабатывающей промышленности Латвии ярко проявляют себя в экспорте
- 15.03.2019 Латвийские водители: "Есть российские "черные списки" банков!"