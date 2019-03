Fuel prices up in Vilnius and Tallinn, unchanged in Riga

Fuel prices this week have risen in Vilnius and Tallinn, but remained unchanged in Vilnius, LETA has found out.

The most expensive 95-octane fuel is in Tallinn, followed by Riga and Vilnius. Meanwhile, the most expensive diesel fuel is in Tallinn, while the lowest - in Vilnius.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.234 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.234 per liter.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.309 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.329 per liter.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.115 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.085 per liter.