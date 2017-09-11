Matiss: Riga public transport system must abandon current system of travel cards

Riga public transport must abandon the obsolete system of "e-talons" travel cards and instead give passengers opportunity to pay fares by bank-issued contactless smart cards, Anrijs Matiss, who stepped down as temporary head of Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company yesterday, says in an interview with Latvijas Avize referred LETA.

The current system of Rigas Satiksme travel cards is obsolete and incompatible with contactless bank cards. A foreigner arriving at the Riga Airport cannot pay for journeys on public transport with a bank card. They have to find a place that sells "e-talons", Matiss points out.





Schoolchildren and students could use ISIC cards as travel cards, while other passengers who are entitled to discounts - electronic ID cards, adds Matiss.





The agreement on maintenance of the "e-talons" system will expire in a year and ten months, therefore Rigas Satiksme should already be working on a new system that could be launched on January 1, 2021.





"I believe that the system must be open and transparent, so passengers on any bus or trolleybus could pay for their journeys with contactless cards, just as they can do at any store," explains Matiss, adding that this also concerns train fares and parking fees.





At the same time, there are many opportunities to cut costs. For instance, Rigas Satiksme pays EUR 60 a month or EUR 720 a year for each e-talons terminal, while to actually buy a terminal would cost it EUR 400. Last year, Rigas Satiksme operated with losses, while its subsidiary Rigas Karte posted EUR 4 mln in profit. This is unacceptable, notes Matiss.





As reported, Matiss announced on Tuesday that he has decided to step down as the acting head of Rigas Satiksme. Matiss in an interview with the Latvian public radio explained this decision with lack of support for changes in the company on the part of Rigas Satiksme shareholders, namely Riga Mayor and Harmony’s leader Nils Usakovs.





Ernests Saulitis from the Riga City Council property department has been appointed as the acting head of Rigas Satiksme.