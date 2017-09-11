Estonia: Tallink's passenger numbers down 0.4% on year in February

The listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried 620,006 passengers in February, 0.4 % less than in the same month last year, informed LETA/BNS.

The number of cargo units carried by Tallink ships in February grew 1.1% to 29,115, and the number of passenger cars decreased 1.2% to 66,835 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.





The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route declined 2.8% to 324,900 passengers, while the passenger numbers on the Finland-Sweden route climbed 23.6% to 202,100 passengers. The number of passengers on the Estonia-Sweden route fell 34.3% to 48,600 and the passenger numbers on the Latvia-Sweden route declined 12.3% to 44,400.





Cargo carriage on the Estonia-Finland route moved down 3.3% to 18,400 units, while the cargo carriage on the Estonia-Sweden route fell 20.9% to 3,100 units. On the Finland-Sweden route, cargo volumes grew 36.6% to 6,300 units in February and the cargo carriage on the Latvia-Sweden route rose 5.1% to 1,400 units last month.





The number of passenger vehicles carried was the highest on the Estonia-Finland route, where altogether 53,800 vehicles were carried, which was 1.6% less than the year before. The number of passenger vehicles carried grew only on the Finland-Sweden route, where it increased 31.3% to 6,000 vehicles. On the Estonia-Sweden route, the number of passenger vehicles carried fell 25.7% to 3,100 units, while the number on the Latvia-Sweden route declined 8.3% to 3,900 vehicles.





The operational factor that influenced development in February on the Estonia-Sweden route was the scheduled maintenance of cruise ferry Baltic Queen, as a result of which the vessel did not operate on the route for 16 days. On the Finland-Sweden route, the cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 5 days, also due to scheduled maintenance.