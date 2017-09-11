Baltic, Estonia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Estonia: Tallink's passenger numbers down 0.4% on year in February
The number of cargo units carried by Tallink ships in February grew 1.1% to 29,115, and the number
of passenger cars decreased 1.2% to 66,835 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.
The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route declined
2.8% to 324,900 passengers, while the passenger numbers on the Finland-Sweden
route climbed 23.6% to 202,100 passengers. The number of passengers on the
Estonia-Sweden route fell 34.3% to 48,600 and the passenger numbers on the Latvia-Sweden
route declined 12.3% to 44,400.
Cargo carriage on the Estonia-Finland route moved down 3.3%
to 18,400 units, while the cargo carriage on the Estonia-Sweden route fell 20.9%
to 3,100 units. On the Finland-Sweden route, cargo volumes grew 36.6% to 6,300
units in February and the cargo carriage on the Latvia-Sweden route rose 5.1%
to 1,400 units last month.
The number of passenger vehicles carried was the highest on
the Estonia-Finland route, where altogether 53,800 vehicles were carried, which
was 1.6% less than the year before. The number of passenger vehicles carried
grew only on the Finland-Sweden route, where it increased 31.3% to 6,000
vehicles. On the Estonia-Sweden route, the number of passenger vehicles carried
fell 25.7% to 3,100 units, while the number on the Latvia-Sweden route declined
8.3% to 3,900 vehicles.
The operational factor that influenced development in
February on the Estonia-Sweden route was the scheduled maintenance of cruise
ferry Baltic Queen, as a result of which the vessel did not operate on the
route for 16 days. On the Finland-Sweden route, the cruise ferry Galaxy did not
operate for 5 days, also due to scheduled maintenance.
